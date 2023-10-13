Pawnee County Sheriff's Deputies find human remains near Highway 64

TULSA, Okla. — Pawnee sheriff's deputies says they found human remains in a field southeast of Cleveland county near Highway 64 on Friday.
PCSO confirmed with 2 News' the remains were found in heavy brush by a hunter.
Deputies and OSBI say this is an active scene and is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
