Pawnee County Sheriff's Deputies find human remains near Highway 64

Pawnee Co. Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Pawnee sheriff's deputies says they found human remains in a field southeast of Cleveland county near Highway 64 on Friday.

PCSO confirmed with 2 News' the remains were found in heavy brush by a hunter.

Deputies and OSBI say this is an active scene and is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

