'Patriotism Not Pride' bill advances to Oklahoma House

TULSA, Okla. — A bill prohibiting Pride flags from flying outside state property will advance to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
It gained approval from the State Powers Committee on Wednesday.
House Bill 3217, or, the "Patriotism Not Pride Act," is penned by Representative Kevin West. "No flag that represents sexual orientation can be displayed on state property," he said at Wednesday's hearing.
The bill also prohibits state funds from being spent on "Pride Month activities." On Wednesday, an amendment was added to also stop private donations from funding these celebrations on state grounds.
At Wednesday's hearing, Representative John Waldron showed skepticism of the bill.
"Do you have any data that suggests that the pride flag has been displayed in state buildings?" he asked. "I do not," replied Rep. West.
Also questioning the bill is Dorothy Ballard, Executive Director of Oklahomans for Equality.
"There does not need to be a divide between patriotism and pride," said Ballard. "The title of the bill alone is not only inflammatory, but clearly biased."
According to the Oklahoma Legislature, the following Representatives voted in favor of the bill at Wednesday's hearing:
- Representative Ty Burns
- Representative Denise Crosswhite Hader
- Representative Tom Gann
- Representative Cody Maynard
- Representative Jim Olsen
- Representative Jay Steagall
- Representative Kevin West
It said the following voted against the bill:
- Representative John Waldron
- Representative Amanda Swope
