Pathway of Hope dedicated to victims of crime in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County DA’s Office collaborated with the Tulsa County Parks Department to implement a pathway area and special pollinator garden to be dedicated to victims of crime in the City of Tulsa and surrounding areas.
These new features are at Chandler Park and will be called the Pathway of Hope to the public. The dedication ceremony took place during Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Crime victims and families of homicide victims will be able to decorate a rock to add to the rock garden any time this year. In the years to come, victims can plant also flowers native to the area to see an expansion of the gardens and the Pathway.
A short message was given by Tulsa County DA Stephen Kunzweiler at the dedication ceremony.
Chandler Park is located at 6500 West 21st Street in Tulsa.
