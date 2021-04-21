Girl Scout Scholarship Luncheon goes virtual with cookies

TULSA, Okla. — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma are holding their 29th Annual Juliette Low Scholarship Luncheon Thursday, and you’re invited.
To keep everyone safe, Girl Scouts making this year’s luncheon virtual.
Anyone can watch from home or at the office, as these annual awards are given out to outstanding Girl Scouts in Eastern Oklahoma. The interactive luncheon will award a total of nearly $20,000 to 13 graduating Green Country Girl Scouts pursuing higher education.
The program will also feature inspirational speakers, stories of amazing young women, a raffle, and a final opportunity to buy Girl Scout cookies.
This is a major fundraiser for the organization whose mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.
2 Works For You Anchor Julie Chin will be the Emcee.
There’s still time to buy tickets. To learn more, visit the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma's website.
