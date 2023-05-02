Ivy Webster's parents frustrated by lack of information

HENRYETTA, Okla. — After law enforcement found seven bodies on a property in Henryetta, OK Monday, the families of the victims are searching for answers.

“I don’t even know what we are supposed to do next. I don’t know if we are going to bury our daughter,” Justin Webster, Ivy Webster's newly adoptive father, said in an emotional interview Tuesday morning.

The Webster family grieving the loss of Ivy visited the scene where her body was found just a mile away from their home. Sad, frustrated, and hurt the family says they just want answers.

“I wanted to go on the land and get the answers myself. I know I can’t, but we need to be told answer of everything here soon. I'm tried of hearing we can't know right now," Justin said.

As the family reflects on this past weekend, the Websters are sharing new details about the events leading up to the deaths. They said, on Saturday, Ivy and her friends Brittany Brewer and Tiffany Guess went to the mall and Main Event and then had a sleep over at Tiffany's house. All things they've done before.

On Sunday Ivy's mom, Ashleigh Webster, got a message from her that she said had a different tone than normal but not so different that she was alarmed.

Then, later that day, "I get a call from Jesse about 5 or so saying 'Oh yeah, we are still out here in McAlester.' The phone was cutting out. He said 'not getting good service.' I said 'okay, keep me updated' and that was the last contact we had. I believe the girls were already gone at that point," Ashleigh told 2 News.

Now learning about Jesse McFadden’s criminal history and status as a registered sex offender, they are calling for change in the justice system.

“I ask our congress people to get stricter on these pedophiles to keep them locked up, to hold them in jail because no other family should go through what we are going through now," Justin said.

The Websters told 2 News they believe McFadden planned this and say it could have been worse as he supposedly invited more of the teens' friends over. So for parents everywhere now worried about something similar happening to their family, the Websters have a message.

“Don’t trust anybody. Look up everything you possibly can on everybody around you, where your kids are going to be around,” Justin said.

For those remembering their daughter Ivy, these grieving parents said they want people to think about the kind heart she had and how she went out of her way to make others happy.

