Parents give thoughts on Sept. 12 bond proposal for new Sapulpa High School

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa voters will decide if future students will attend a brand new high school among other big changes in a bond election September 12.

With a recognizable exterior and interior for the past six decades, Sapulpa Public Schools says it’s ready for a makeover.

An online campaign is asking voters to pass its city-wide school bond proposal.

Renderings show a proposed two-story new main building, plus a new performing arts center, modern security technologies, new athletic facilities, and a FEMA-rated storm shelter.

“I think that would be a very good idea, especially with these younger kids coming in," Josh Woods told 2 News Saturday while at the park with his 5th-grader son. Keaton. "When that high school is done he’s gonna go there and I’m super excited for all the things that are gonna be there.”

Woods said he’s most excited at the prospect of his son growing up to take college credit classes that the district said will also be possible at the new campus if the measure passes.

Fellow future Chieftain parent Lester Boston agrees.

“That gives the kids in this area more opportunity to compete with schools like Union (and) Broken Arrow, because you know, all them schools got done years ago,” he said.

The projects would total to almost $277 million.

To foot the bill, homeowners with a house valued at $100,000+ would pay $6.06 per month in property taxes.

Parents 2 News spoke with said they would notice that increase in taxes, but other than that they view this vote as a no-brainer.

“Just to get the future kids a head start on school and college and everything, I think so,” Victoria Boston said.

“Honestly, it would be worth it," Woods said. "We need to value education more here. And the more money we put into the education system the more return we’re gonna get, you know? Because if (my son's) education is just that much better with the opportunities with this new school, then he’s going to be doing more for our community then in the future.”

In the other proposition of Sapulpa’s September 12 bond election, voters will decide if the district can get $2.5 million for transportation equipment.

Early voting is open Thursday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 8, from 8:00 to 6:00.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

