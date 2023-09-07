Parents allege moldy spots inside Glenpool HS are making students sick

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Ashley Pruett said her daughter came down with an illness toward the end of last school year.

When she returned to Glenpool High School for the start of her sophomore year last month, she got sick after two days, she said.

The mom added she was skeptical when the family doctor didn't find any infection or virus.

Then she said her daughter and a classmate took photos from inside their classrooms that show spots that suggest a moldy substance was present.

"Some on the ceiling tiles, some even growing on the walls," Pruett said.

Once Pruett shared the photos on parent Facebook groups, she found out she wasn't alone.

"I've had other parents get on there and say, 'My kids do have an allergy to mold. And they are sick. This makes sense now,'" she said.

"They've had issues with the roof leaking. The students have to actually step around trash cans and buckets when it rains."

2 News met with Glenpool Public Schools Superintendent Curtis Layton about the claims. He confirmed Thursday afternoon that roof leaks had caused some issues at the start of the school year, but that mold tests hadn't been conducted.

"I think eventually the roof's going to have to be replaced, completely replaced," Layton said. "We've tried patching it. A roof replacement is very expensive, and will probably require a bond issue."

The Superintendent said Tulsa County Health Department came to the high school August 23 at the request of a parent's report.

He said ceiling tiles and walls had already been cleaned and replaced by maintenance by that time, and the health department found no actions needed.

Layton added it's likely another leak could force more ceiling tiles to need replacement if not enough roof work can get done.

"We will be expedient about anything that we know about and we'll take care of it immediately," Layton said.

Pruett said she isn't sure if her daughter can stay in class if the issues continue, mold found or not.

"She deserves to be with her peers, as does every other child here. And if they can't do that in a healthy environment then what are we really doing as parents?"

Tulsa Health Department told 2 News while it does not have the ability to test for the presence of mold nor the ability to enforce health codes related to mold, its inspectors do follow up on complaints to provide information and education.

