Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series

Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:04:27-04

TULSA, Okla. — Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.

The Taylor Sheridan-produced show spent the last several months filming around the Tulsa and Oklahoma City area for the series which depicts Stallone as a New York mobster who's just been released from jail and ousted by his former boss to restart his life in Tulsa.

The series is scheduled to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

