Oxley Park reopens to the public

TULSA — Some area parks were hit hard by June’s derecho. They suffered damage from fallen trees or limbs, forcing them to close as debris was cleared. On Saturday, the work of city crews paid off.

The Oxley Nature Center reopened to the public on Saturday morning.

We met a Tulsa couple enjoying a picnic under the shade at the Oxley Nature Center trails. They were able to do that thanks to the city crews, who cleaned it up after the storm damage.

"We walked that Lake Yahola, so we didn’t benefit from the shade, so we took a short, hot walk, we had a good time, and we survived," Kenley Thompson said.

Waiting for them after that walk was some quiet time together.

A picnic under the shade of an Oxley Nature Center tree. A tree that survived last month’s derecho.

Thompson and Tari Walden say they are outdoor enthusiasts. They said they stop by Oxley quite a bit.

"This is one of the best. The trails are so amazing, the trees are lovely, great place to bring a family, bring, friends, bring dates," Walden said.

Oxley is kind of unique.

It suffered damage from the derecho, but crews cleaned it up in time to open Saturday, with some modifications.

The park is only accessible from North Winston Avenue.

Some portions of the trail are still closed, marked off by caution tape. Not to mention, some recent rain has made the trail soggy.

Thompson hopes people will tread lightly.

"There’s no need to destroy the trails. It takes a lot of work to keep these up, in walkable condition, and beautiful for the public," Thompson said.

During our interview, they offered some advice for people who are wanting to get into the outdoorsy world.

"Definitely wear hats, sunscreen, definitely bring your bug spray," Thompson said.

Thompson is glad to have the park back open and wants to keep it that way.

"Respect yourself, and respect the park, and stay safe," Thompson said.

