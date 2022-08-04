Oxley Nature Center seeking volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — If you are interested in volunteering and being around nature, then the Oxley Nature Center is looking for your help.

Tulsa Parks is hosting a Volunteer Rendezvous at the Oxley Nature Center on Thursday as they hope to sign up at least 10 volunteers, if not more.

Lisa Cobb, an interpretive naturalist for the Center says many current workers and volunteers have been putting in extra time on days they aren't scheduled to cover for empty spots. She explains that they are looking for people to fill spots like:

Working on the trails

Helping in the Center

Working with school groups

Some of those positions are more hands-on than others.

“If they were to do some trail work, they would be getting their hands dirty. If that’s something they enjoy then that might be a great option for them," explains Cobb. "But if they are a little more hands-off from getting dirty then they cold do something here in the Interpretive Center or lead one of our school groups.”

She says volunteers are the backbone of the Oxley Nature Center. Cobb encourages people to come to check out these volunteer opportunities as she says they are fun and rewarding.

If you would like to learn more or sign up, the Volunteer Rendezvous will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then later again from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Oxley Nature Center.

