Owner of stolen, destroyed Shelby Mustang to auction off half of his collection

Shelby Mustang GT
Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police say someone stole the rare 1967 Shelby Mustang GT outside of downtown in the city's Pearl District on Jan. 7, 2022.
Shelby Mustang GT
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:16:00-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In 2022, 2 News chronicled the story of a stolen vintage Shelby Mustang.

The car was worth around $200,000. It was stolen in January 2022 from Tulsa's Pearl District.

Officers located the car in Mounds, Okla. three weeks later, completely destroyed.

Stolen Shelby Mustang
A photo of a vintage Shelby Mustang GT found in Mounds on Jan. 28, 2022, three weeks after it was stolen in Tulsa's Pearl District.

Daniel Anthony Martinez pleaded guilty to stealing the car and was sentenced to a year in prison.

A year after the saga, local car collector and auto enthusiast Rod Spurlin decided to auction off half of his remaining car collection.

The auction will be on July 28-29 at the Bennett Event Center in Oklahoma City.
