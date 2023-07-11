Owner of stolen, destroyed Shelby Mustang to auction off half of his collection

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In 2022, 2 News chronicled the story of a stolen vintage Shelby Mustang.

The car was worth around $200,000. It was stolen in January 2022 from Tulsa's Pearl District.

Officers located the car in Mounds, Okla. three weeks later, completely destroyed.

Tulsa Police Department A photo of a vintage Shelby Mustang GT found in Mounds on Jan. 28, 2022, three weeks after it was stolen in Tulsa's Pearl District.

Daniel Anthony Martinez pleaded guilty to stealing the car and was sentenced to a year in prison.

A year after the saga, local car collector and auto enthusiast Rod Spurlin decided to auction off half of his remaining car collection.



The auction will be on July 28-29 at the Bennett Event Center in Oklahoma City.

