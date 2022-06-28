OWASSO, Okla. — A child from Owasso is in critical condition after being hit by a car, according to Owasso police.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a toddler-aged child being hit by a car near 86th Street North and North Ash Street in Owasso.
During their investigation, OPD discovered the child had been alone and wandered from a nearby apartment complex before running into the street. A white car then hit the child. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
First responders took the child to a hospital with critical injuries.
At this time, an investigation into the situation is still ongoing.
