OWASSO, Okla. — A child from Owasso is in critical condition after being hit by a car, according to Owasso police.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a toddler-aged child being hit by a car near 86th Street North and North Ash Street in Owasso.

During their investigation, OPD discovered the child had been alone and wandered from a nearby apartment complex before running into the street. A white car then hit the child. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

First responders took the child to a hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, an investigation into the situation is still ongoing.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --