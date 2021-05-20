Owasso PD: 2 arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

OWASSO, Okla. — Two suspects are arrested after a police chase led to a crash Thursday afternoon near Collinsville, Okla.

Owasso police said they were chasing two men suspected of stealing power tools and other items from two stores in Owasso, including Lowes Home Improvement and The Home Depot.

The police chase began near 96th St. North, but authorities said they terminated the pursuit because of high speeds.

However, the suspects kept driving, eventually crashing into another vehicle. The suspect then ended up crashing out near 126th St. North and Mingo.

Authorities arrested the two suspects. Police said they released a third person who was in the suspects' car, but wasn't involved in the shoplifting.

Police told 2 News the driver of the other car wasn't seriously hurt.

Marisa Wojtalewicz, KJRH

Marisa Wojtalewicz, KJRH

Marisa Wojtalewicz, KJRH

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --