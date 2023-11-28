Owasso bison owner gifted three yearlings from Quapaw Nation after violent attack

OWASSO, Okla. — After two weeks, Bill Rethke still doesn't know answers who attacked and killed three of his bison.

However, an act of generosity helped replenish his herd.

A chairwoman with the Quapaw Nation heard about the incident, and reached out to her leaders to see if they could support Rethke in any way. Executive Director of Resource Management for the Quapaw Nation Trenton Stand said the timing aligned for them to be able to help.

"As soon as the business committee asked if we had the availability to do it, we were all on board with making it happen," said Stand. "Everybody on the business committee was sympathetic I think because they understand what it takes to develop and try to bring back bison."

The Quapaw Nation has their own herd of about 180 bison they've worked to develop for some time. Stand said it is culturally the Quapaw way - they had a means to help someone, so they did.

Rethke said the outpouring of support from the community is overwhelming. People stopped by his home, called, left cards and gifts, but Rethke said there wasn't really anything they could do.

After the last several weeks of help, he said he never anticipated anything like this.

"They don't sell any of theirs because they use it all for their own people," said Rethke. "For them to give up three of them... I mean that's taking from their whole tribe, so that, it means a lot."

Stand said this situation struck a personal chord for him.

"I'm a small cattle operator myself, and I know, granted I don't have buffalo, but I know how losing three head in the market and things what that could do to me," said Stand. "So I was grateful to be able to help him out in that way."

The Department of Agriculture and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation. As 2 News previously reported, Rethke found one of his bison shot and another decapitated in his field earlier this month.

The decapitated animal was pregnant, and the wounded animal later had to be put down due to extensive injuries. That brought the total loss of animals for Rethke to three.

In the meantime, Rethke is offering a thousand dollar reward for information in hopes to bring about some closure.

"I'm not gonna stop until their caught, it's just not going to happen," said Rethke. "I'm your worst nightmare at this point."

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600.

