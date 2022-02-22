Owasso Ambucs donates amtryke to Green Country woman

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Ambucs donated an amtryke to a Green Country woman Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Sarah Ray received the amtryke from Owasso Ambucs that was made just for her.

Ambucs is a non-profit that donates trykes to those who can’t ride traditional bicycles.

“These are customized based upon the strength they have, their size, we can take the tryke to basically work regardless of whatever mobility issues they have,” says Melissa Lay, Owasso Ambucs President.

Sarah’s tryke will allow her to ride around while still connected to her oxygen.

"I will be able to ride a bike with my family around my neighborhood and hopefully exercise and enjoy it,” says Ray.

It will also help her build endurance. She tested out her new tryke at wheels and thrills in Owasso. The owner of the skating rink says she lets Ambucs use her building for meetings, to build trikes, and for people to practice riding the trikes at no charge.

“I'm hoping throughout the year we will be able to get an extra bike or two out of it because they aren’t having to have a place for a meeting, or a place to build bikes. It's just a way I can give back, It's not costing me anything, the building is here, they can use it and it’s a blessing in return," says Tammy Johnson, the owner of Wheels and Thrills.

Lay says it’s also the community that makes these moments possible.

“We really do appreciate the community. These trykes are proved at no cost to the recipients through the donations that we get in our community."

If you are interested in getting involved the Owasso Ambucs meets at Wheels and Thrills on the first Monday of every month.

