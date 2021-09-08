Overturned semi causes lane closures, traffic delays in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene for an early morning crash that involves a rolled-over semi in downtown Tulsa's IDL.

It is unknown what caused the crash or who was involved. An investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the northbound lanes on I-244 and the westbound lanes of Highway 412 are currently closed.

CLICK here to find alternate routes.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --