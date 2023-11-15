Over 72,000 pounds of illegal weed seized in Wagoner, Lincoln counties

TULSA, Okla. — In one of the largest weed busts in Oklahoma history, the Attorney General's Organized Crime Task Force seized more than 36 tons of illegal marijuana.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond established the task force in September to target Oklahoma’s illegal cannabis operations.

“Our state has been overrun with criminals who are trafficking drugs in our local communities and throughout the country,” Drummond said. “I will not tolerate this serious threat to public safety. I am proud of the work of the Organized Crime Task Force and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to eliminate this blight on our communities.”

Previous coverage >>> OK Attorney General creates task force targeting illegal cannabis grow operations

The task force carried out a search warrant on a Wagoner County business and found more than 72,000 pounds of illegal marijuana inside a metal barn.

“The collaboration with our law enforcement partners across Oklahoma is vital to the public safety of our communities,” said Robert Melton, assistant special agent in charge for HSI Dallas’ Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division. “Operations like these led by the OCTF help curtail the spread of other nefarious activities such as human trafficking and money laundering that often lead to even more dangerous transnational crime.”

The same day, the task force, along with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, inspected a Lincoln County grow operation and found untagged and untraceable marijuana in car on the property. This led them to carry out another search warrant and found 250 additional pounds of illegal weed.

“We’re grateful to partner with Attorney General Drummond in this fight against illicit operators who continually attempt to find respite behind the backdrop of the legitimate medical marijuana industry,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “This collaboration sends a strong message that criminal activity isn’t welcome in our medical cannabis program.”

