Outsider's plaque dedication at Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla — Sunday afternoon a special dedication took place at Tulsa's oldest and longest standing movie theater, Circle Cinema as one of the filming locations for the film The Outsiders.

City leaders unveiled a plaque at the theater recognizing it's historical significance in the iconic film.

A film story coming full circle on Sunday, The Outsiders movie starts with an opening scene with Ponyboy at the Circle Cinema movie theater.

Now almost forty years the movie was released, the theater is being honored by the city.

The dedication ceremony was open to the public.

A few people in attendance for the ceremony were Danny Boy O'Connor with the Outsiders House Museum, the Co-Founder of Circle Cinema Clark Wiens, and Tulsa's Mayor G.T. Bynum.

“What the outsiders continues to do is give us an opportunity to celebrate the best of Tulsa. That we have one of the best authors in the history of American literature is a Tulsa. One of the great books in the history of American literature is written by a Tulsan. One of the best films of the 20th century was made here in Tulsa and now it’s become this attraction for artists like Danny O’Connor or Leonardo Di Caprio in the last month who loved the movie, love the house, love that book, and wanted to come see the house and are attracted here to Tulsa", Bynum said.

