OU geophysicist breaking new ground with recent study of earthquakes

TULSA, Okla — The University of Oklahoma comes forward with a recent study that shows that the fault lines in California might reveal more about our seismic activity.

In 2020, Dr. Jiang, a geophysicist who previously worked in California, joined the Geosciences Department at OU.

He brings a wealth of knowledge from his West Coast research.

Dr. Jiang studied a magnitude six quake and the aftershocks on the San Andreas Fault using GPS sensors.

He hopes to better understand both the natural and induced seismicity in the state.

Jiang will focus on using GPS sensors, which carefully monitor ground movement.

"These understandings can really help us do a lot of things that can mitigate seismic hazards, such as improving aftershock forecasts and improving our estimates of the earthquake potentials through real-time monitoring," Dr. Jiang says.

His research has already created a greater understanding of induced seismicity or fracking, which has resulted in new practices and led to a decrease in induced seismicity throughout the state.

