OSU-Tulsa, NASA announce extended partnerships

TULSA, Okla. — OSU-Tulsa's aerospace institute launched a new partnership with NASA that the college said will send its aerospace and aviation programs to new heights.

Key leaders from NASA, Osage Nation, the air force and more shared the stage inside the Helmerich Center for the signing of the Space Act.

The university said in a release that the signing means more joint research with NASA, allowing for students to eventually work at its labs and space centers.

"It's not just about drones. It's really about coming together," NASA Stem Engagement administrator Mike Kincaid said during the ceremony. "I knew Oklahoma did some cool things but I didn't fully appreciate how many things are happening in the state and the leaderships and partnerships that emanate throughout this."

The ceremony also opened the LaunchPad Center where OSU will develop unmanned aircraft for future emergency and economic uses, while testing the inventions at the Skyway 36 Droneport in the Osage Nation.

Both programs are announced as part of a $38 million dollar grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

