OSU hoopers teach Tulsa kids with Sports Lab

TULSA, Okla. — A partnership with Oklahoma State's basketball programs, an energy company, and an interactive science, tech, engineering, & math (STEM) program led to an unforgettable basketball camp for a group of north Tulsa kids Saturday.

For the first time ever, the Tulsa Dream Center welcomed athletes from Oklahoma State men’s and women’s basketball teams to coach up around 50 local kids, while also teaching the STEM units behind the playing.

The clinic, called Sports Lab, is a partnership with Devon Energy and Engage Learning.

OSU standout guard Claire Chastain said despite finishing her collegiate career last month, she didn’t want to miss Saturday’s chance to coach up the kids.

“Just their sense of competitiveness, they love (the experience)," Chastain said. "Anything that we have them do they’re excited to do, and they give it their all. They’re giving us great energy today and great competitiveness. It’s a lot of fun to see.”

5th grader Chasity Dent said learning from players and Sports Lab instructors is a dream come true, after already developing a love for basketball at the Tulsa Dream Center.

"You really learn a lot from this," Dent said. "It’s like how they say school is more boring, but in basketball it’s still teaching you a lot of school stuff but it makes it more fun.”

Organizers from Devon Energy and the Engage Learning said it was their first time having Sports Lab outside of OU or OSU sporting events, and hope to come back to Tulsa again within the next year.

