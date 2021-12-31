OSU band performs, honors Notre Dame before Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Az. — Still marching on. The Oklahoma State Cowboy Marching Band performed before an audience Thursday night despite a setback before the Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma State University was announced that two of the seven buses heading to Arizona had to turn around after a student had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Cowboy Marching Band won't be in full force for the Fiesta Bowl.

They aren't alone in the struggle - Notre Dame's marching band isn't sending any of their members to the game.

However, that hasn't stopped the Cowboy Marching Band from bringing school spirit for BOTH schools.

They performed before an audience at the Phoenix Zoo and even paid tribute to Notre Dame by playing the university's fight song.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl game at 12 p.m.

