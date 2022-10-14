OSSAA dealing with referee shortage

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association says they’re dealing with a large shortage of referees this year.

It doesn’t matter the sport, OSSAA officials say there is a much smaller number of referees this year, but they do have one recommendation, and it’s to the fans: watch what you’re saying and doing in the stands.

Kenny Stabler has tough skin. He’s been officiating high school and college football in Oklahoma for 28 years.

“It does sting a little bit when you have an entire stadium of fans booing you," Stabler said.

According to OSSAA officials director Grant Gower, hostile fans and coaches is certainly one reason why some officials are quitting.

“It's not just in Oklahoma, but across the country," Gower said. "Just look at an NFL game or the college stands.”

Gower says other reasons include older officials physically unable to, low pay and many officials didn’t return after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have regular jobs, too. We have families. We are parents. We are grandparents. We have elderly parents that we’re dealing with. We’re just like everybody else," Stabler said.

Plus - commitment plays a role. Stabler’s crews travel as far as Enid.

“Then you get into watching the game film, and then you’re discussing the games with other members of the crew and discussing what you saw on film. Sometimes coaches will send in film they want you to look at," Stabler said.

Gower says as of mid-October, the OSSAA has 2,149 officials. Typically, there are around 3,200 to 3,500.

OSSAA staff says a lot of time, fans expect the officials to be perfect, but that is simply not the case.

