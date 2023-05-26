OSDH investigating illnesses after residents claim lakes are making them sick in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — People in the Bartlesville area are coming forward saying over the past weeks, they've been feeling sick after swimming at Copan Lake or the Caney River. Now, the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health is investigating.

State health officials say they're investigating a "cluster of illnesses in the Bartlesville area." However, they would not attribute it to Copan Lake or the Caney River.

It's not how Teri Smith wanted to see her grandson, Teagan, after a day of swimming at Copan Lake roughly two weeks ago.

"His kidneys shut down to like 10 percent functioning," Smith claimed.

She claimed doctors diagnosed him with amoebic meningitis and found an amoeba in his spinal fluid.

She says another person went swimming in the Caney River around the same time and was diagnosed with the same illness.

"You wouldn't think if it was dangerous, they'd let you swim in it," Smith said.

2 News reached out to the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health.

They say they're investigating after "a few individuals have presented healthcare providers with varying symptoms." They add initial testing has been negative for amoebic meningitis.

They say the department is working with the Center for Disease Control and people's doctors for more testing to determine the source of the illnesses.

As investigations continue with multiple departments, state health officials say if anybody gets sick from swimming in the water, contact their doctor and thoroughly explain their symptoms.

State officials also recommend swimmers follow safe swimming practices:

"We encourage individuals to practice safe swimming practices when going into lakes and rivers, especially in drought conditions. Reduced stream and river flows can increase the concentration of pollutants in water and cause stagnation.

Healthy swimming behaviors include the following:

• Avoid getting water up your nose. Using nose clips will prevent the water from

entering the nose.

• Don't swim when you have diarrhea. You can spread organisms in the water and make other people sick.

• Don't swallow pool or lake water. In fact, avoid getting water in your mouth.

• Practice good hygiene: shower before swimming and wash your hands after using

the toilet or changing diapers. Take children on bathroom breaks or change diapers often. Change diapers in a bathroom and not at the poolside. Wash your child thoroughly with soap and water before swimming.

• Avoid swimming in a pool that has cloudy or off-colored water. It is especially important not to swim in a pool when you cannot see the main bottom drain."

