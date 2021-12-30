OSDH: 4,166 new COVID-19 cases reported across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — 4,166 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma in the biggest daily increase in months, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

As seen nationwide, Oklahoma's COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise.

OSDH says many factors contributed to the large jump in cases, including indoor gatherings, holiday traveling, increased testing, as well as the quickly-spreading omicron variant.

With New Year's Eve days away, OSDH is encouraging Oklahomans to consider safety precautions and measures to help prevent the spread before gathering in groups.

Other recommended safety measures include wearing a mask, washing hands often, and socially distancing.

On top of battling COVID-19, the flu season is currently ongoing. The Tulsa Health Department recorded its first flu-related death on Thursday for the 2021-22 flu season.

The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging people to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster dose if they are eligible to receive them.

The Tulsa metro area currently still has the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Statewide, there are 786 hospitalizations and 262 of those are in Tulsa.

