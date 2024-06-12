UNDER INVESTIGATION: 4 Broken Arrow police officers investigated over misconduct allegations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is looking into alleged misconduct by some Broken Arrow police officers.

According to BAPD, on May 27 during a call for service, BAPD patrol officers "discovered alleged misconduct by fellow officers" that happened on May 23. The release doesn't specify the allegations but said they relate to the call for service and the patrol officers' investigation.

2 News learned about the investigation from a BAPD press release. OSBI said they couldn't comment as the investigation is ongoing.

The four officers are on administrative leave pending an independent investigation. BAPD asked OSBI to conduct a criminal investigation.

"The Broken Arrow Police Department has a rich history of proudly serving its citizens with principled sincerity and respect to ensure our thriving community is a safe and welcoming city for all," said Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. "We will continue to uphold our core values of professionalism, integrity, accountability, courage, and compassion, while promoting a spirit of transparency, as we honorably protect and serve our community. That commitment is the high standard that has been set by BAPD, and the expectation of Broken Arrow residents."

2 News will update as we learn more.

