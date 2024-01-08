Osage News hosts Golden Globes watch party for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Awards season has arrived and that means eyes are back on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Sunday night in Pawhuska some Osage Nation members, including some cast and crew from the movie, got together to watch the Golden Globes.

One of the common questions on Hollywood's red carpet is "Who are you wearing?" Shannon Shaw Deputy and Chay Nicholas didn't know. Their minds were on other topics.

"It has been life-changing. It’s history," Deputy said, "I don’t think that there could be another moment in time like this for us."

Duty saw both sides of the film. As an extra in various scenes, and as editor of the Osage News, covering the film.

The watch party was all her idea.

"I mean, we’ve already won. Whether we win any awards or not for the film, we’ve already won and that our story is being told," Deputy said.

Chay Nichols was on hand at the event. She was an extra on the film. She applied for three different roles, and finally landed the third.

Nicholas spent 29 days on set, but one moment stood out. One day, while waiting for fellow cast members to arrive, she took a moment to soak it all in.

"I started crying. The book came to life," Nicholas said.

Now, the film world is looking forward to the Oscars.

"We want to sweep it. For a movie being made in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, let’s sweep it, let’s take it," Nicholas said.

As for the prospects of another watch party ...

"We’ll see. [Osage News] might be covering the Oscars."

WINNERS



Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

2 News will update this story with the awards won by the film and its actors.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

