Osage County Sheriff's Office Launches updated sex offender website

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is arming the community with more knowledge to stay safe.

They’re doing so with a new website detailing where violent criminals and sex offenders live.

Osage County is the largest county in Oklahoma and is made up of more than 2,000 square miles.

Nestled inside this large county in the town of Skiatook is the Brown Cow Diner, where folks come to eat and catch up on the happenings of life.

People like Doug Woodard say they are thrilled the sheriff’s office is stepping up efforts to keep their community safe.

"Yes, I think it's good that we have this new website with the registry. I think it will be great for all the parents and especially parents with kids,” said Woodard.

He has lived here for 3 years now and wishes he would have had access to something like this type of website during his child-rearing days.

"It would have been very important. You know there were a lot of issues that were going on back then that parents would have needed to know about so this would have been good to help that get out,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says it wanted to make the website more user-friendly.

There are several key features on www.ocso.net. You can see the offender’s photo, their name and even their address. You can also see their charges listed.

Saundra Rogers also lives in Osage County and says things aren’t like they used to be back in her day.

"I've got 22 great-grandkids and they are just all over everywhere and you've got to watch them like hawks. It's nothing like when I was raising mine thank goodness. But there's so much danger now for the children. You just can't even let them play in the front yard,” said Rogers.

State statute allows the sheriff’s office to put sex offender information online, and they hope people will use the site so they will feel safer where they live.

