ORU men's soccer team playing first home game since player's death

TULSA, Okla. — The ORU men's soccer team is hosting its first home soccer match since losing one of its players in a tragic accident.
Eugene Quaynor died in late September in an overnight crash believed to be caused by a drunk driver. ORU later confirmed that Quaynor was the victim of the crash.
Quaynor transferred to ORU from the University of Ghana. ORU's bio for him says he majored in sports management and chose ORU because it is a Christian school and wanted to "grow in sports in a Christ-like way."
At the time, the men's soccer team postponed its match against St. Thomas. Since then, the soccer team played away games at Central Arkansas and Kansas City.
Oct. 15 marks the first game played at home for the team since Quaynor's passing. The Golden Eagles take on Eastern Illinois at the Case Soccer Complex on campus.
Kick-off starts at 7 p.m. and admission into the match is free for those who wish to attend.
