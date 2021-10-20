ORU hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new library

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University is breaking ground on a new library. It’s part of an extensive plan to add several new buildings to the campus over the next few years.

Administrators told 2 News Oklahoma they have seen a spike in enrollment as the university has already boosted enrollment numbers for the last 13 years.

This fall, ORU welcomed 4,753 students, which is a 10% increase from last year. School leaders say the library is coming at the perfect time and should better enhance the students’ academic journeys by providing them with more access to study areas, multimedia stations and state-of-the-art digital databases.

“It's going to have these collaboration spaces that’s going to open up new opportunities to work together in teams and to be able to engage in complex issues and engage with their professors, not only here, but with people around the world,” provost for ORU, Dr. Katheleen Reid-Martinez said.

The library is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

