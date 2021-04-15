Oral Roberts University breaks ground on new welcome center

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University broke ground Wednesday on a new a student welcome center.

It's the first of three new buildings coming to the university's campus. Administrators said it's the first step in attracting more students.

The president of the university, Dr. William Wilson, also hopes it attracts those who have served.

"We'll also have a very unique space in this new building called the veteran's experience and the offices that pertain there, too," Wilson said. "Veteran's experience is designed to help veterans of the United States armed forces or armed forces anywhere in the world, progress through college."

The experience will evaluate each veteran and develop an educational path to success along with job placement assistance after graduation.

The new developments on campus come after ORU's men's basketball team gained national attention during its Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament.

READ MORE: ORU Road to the Championship

It was the first time in 47 years the school had ever made it that far. In the Sweet 16 game, the Golden Eagles lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks with a final score of 72-70.

Construction is scheduled to start by June 2020 and the building is expected to be complete by June 2022.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --