Oologah native, country singer Zach Bryan to headline BOK Center show

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 19, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Rising country star Zach Bryan is set to headline a show in his home state.

Bryan, an Oologah native, will play Tulsa's BOK Center on Aug. 11, right in the middle of his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. Tickets for his tour last year sold out in minutes according to the BOK Center.

Bryan is coming off of a successful run driven by his "AMERICAN HEARTBREAK" album's success that resulted in Grammys recognition and billions of streams. He and his band appeared on the TV hit "Yellowstone" this past season.

Fans can register online for a chance to buy tickets until Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.

