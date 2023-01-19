Oologah native, country singer Zach Bryan to headline BOK Center show

TULSA, Okla. — Rising country star Zach Bryan is set to headline a show in his home state.

Bryan, an Oologah native, will play Tulsa's BOK Center on Aug. 11, right in the middle of his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. Tickets for his tour last year sold out in minutes according to the BOK Center.

Bryan is coming off of a successful run driven by his "AMERICAN HEARTBREAK" album's success that resulted in Grammys recognition and billions of streams. He and his band appeared on the TV hit "Yellowstone" this past season.

Fans can register online for a chance to buy tickets until Jan. 29 at 10 p.m.

