One year after tragedy, Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce announces new president

TULSA, Okla. — It was a news conference full of celebration, promise, and emotion.

Kuma Roberts is well-known in the chamber of commerce world. She spent more than 10 years working with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and others before accepting the opportunity to serve as Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce’s interim President and CEO.

“We stand for progress over personalities,” said Roberts. “We are all about collaboration over conflict at the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, and these principles are not merely words to me or to us, but these principles are guiding lights that direct our every endeavor.”

The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce works to promote black-owned businesses through things like programming, economic development, and training. William Tisdale, Board Chair, says it’s different from the Greenwood Chamber in that Greenwood’s is specific to that neighborhood.

“The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce's mission and goal is to help develop the rest of Tulsa, North Tulsa,” said Tisdale.

It was co-founded six years ago by Sherry Gamble-Smith,but her life was cut short last year. Her husband shot and killed her and then himself inside their Bixby home.

The position has been empty as they worked to find a replacement. Sherry’s sister, Gayle Singleton, spoke at the news conference and said Roberts was meant to take the helm.

When Sherry considered retiring several years ago, she threw out Kuma’s name.



“She’s leaving a great legacy and handing the baton to the person she wanted to take this position,” said Singleton.

Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal says he looks forward to partnering and collaborating with BWSCC to help them fulfill the mission Sherry always dreamed of.

“She’s looking down from above with a big smile on her face,” added Neal. “Sherry was a long-time, viable, integral member of the group and we miss her.”

