One person shot, suspect in custody in Pryor shooting

PRYOR, Okla. — Around 2:45pm Friday Pryor officers were called to the Unit Block of S. Whitaker Street for a shooting.

Police say they located an adult female with a gunshot wound that was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

A male subject was taken into custody and is being questioned by investigators, according to police.

Police say there is no further threat to the public and the scene is secure.

Police are asking to avoid the Unit Block S. Whitaker if at all possible.

