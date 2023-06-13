One for Coweta projects taking shape

COWETA, Okla. — The city of Coweta passed a one-cent sales tax called "One for Coweta" in February, and work is underway despite projects going slower than some residents would like.

Coweta firefighters were forced to move from their downtown fire station into a mobile home because mold was found inside a few months ago. Some residents wonder when One for Coweta - penny sales tax- projects will start. It's an initiative passed in February aimed at building a central public safety complex, along with many other projects.

Some Coweta roads have seen better days, and fields at the Coweta Sports Complex could use some T.L.C. The police and fire department is long overdue for improvements. They are all projects included in the One for Coweta initiative voters passed in February 2023 with a 73.5 % approval.

"We are so proud that the voters approved it for us," Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman told 2 News four months later.

Kolman says he'll do everything in his power to ensure projects get completed promptly.

Two projects are currently underway.

Kolman said 111th Street South from OK-51 to 278th is about 60 % of the way done with design work. The public safety complex, which will house fire and police here off OK- 51, will have a kickoff design meeting later this month.

Kolman says it will take about two years before first responders move into the new public safety complex, but he wants residents to remember that projects never go in a straight arrow.

"All construction projects have hurdles," Kolman said. "There's nothing that you ever build that turns out exactly how you thought it would or on the time schedule you thought it would."

Alvis Stephens says he shops in Coweta daily.

"I believe that, like most small communities that are underfunded like most small communities are," Stephens said. "Roads and the infrastructure are just at the bottom here. We don't have money to fix it, but we just have to tolerate it."

But Kolman doesn't want to tolerate it.

With the proposition passing, he says the city is looking to receive at least $1.5 million more of additional revenue. Other projects include parking and drainage improvements at the Coweta Sports Complex and design work on 121st Street.

Remember - Oklahoma cities are primarily funded through sales tax. It's why Kolman, city officials, and ultimately the voters decided it would be a good idea.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Story 1

Story 2

Story 3

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

