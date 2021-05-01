Once-convicted killer arrested, charged with five homicide counts

TULSA, Okla. — 50-year-old Tulsa woman, Kimberly Graham, was arrested and booked in Creek County Jail Friday. Graham was once convicted of killing five people in 2007 and sentenced to 107 years in prison.

A jury found Graham guilty of running over five people attempting to help an injured motorcyclist. She was also found guilty of driving away from the scene.

Graham served 13 years of her sentence before appealing her conviction, arguing she should not have been prosecuted in state court, claiming her Native American heritage. A Tulsa County judge dismissed her case on April 8, 2021.

"It’s just the most sinking, helpless feeling ever," Bobbi Nickel said.

Nickel's brother, Casey Jones, was one of the five people Graham was once-convicted of killing. She was forced to watch Graham walk just three weeks ago.

Nickel was told, Graham could never be tried in court again due to the statute of limitations expiring.

"It was a very dark place," she said. "It takes you there really fast."

But a phone call, Friday from another victim's family member, sharing the message of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation attorney general charging Graham with five counts of homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

“I was screaming. Literally screaming," Nickel said. "Running around my house screaming just in disbelief.”

Graham is back behind bars, once again. Nickel's hopes for her brother's justice revived.

“She’s where she should be right now," Nickel said.

