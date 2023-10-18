Oktoberfest vendor aims to share German-Bavarian culture with Das Glockenspiel

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Oktoberfest offers new performances, beer vendors, and more this year.

The Das Glockenspiel has some tricks up its sleeve this year that eventgoers can check out.

“We do a show every hour,” Erich Hetzel with the Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein nonprofit group, said. “We ring the bell a number of times; that's the time of the clock, and it's showtime."

2 News is learning there's more to it than meets the eye this year.

“We’re all volunteers coming down here. There's about 30 of us,” Hetzel said.

His group is from Cleveland, Ohio, but has been coming to Tulsa’s Oktoberfest to perform for nearly a decade. However, the organization does more than dance and sell drinks — it raises funds.

"The whole idea for all of us is not only for the entertainment part, but when someone buys a shot, that supports us," he said.

2 News got a look at everything happening at Oktoberfest earlier this week:

Organizers Prepare as Oktoberfest Nears

The mission is to perpetuate the traditions of the German-Bavarian culture in the United States.

If you think you've seen it all when it comes to the infamous dances, Hetzel said, think again -- there's something new on tap this year.

“We never announce what we are doing, so you never know what you are going to get."

The stage on top of the glockenspiel is also bigger and better than ever, with three bars below to serve the public.

Previous coverage >>> Tulsa Oktoberfest kicks off this week

“I love seeing the people and having fun with them,” Hetzel said. “That, for me, is a thrill."

He adds he plans on spreading the joy of the culture for years to come, and he'll continue to do so atop his glockenspiel with the best seat in the house.

There are several new attractions at this year's Oktoberfest, including the Stella Hofgarten, which is an outdoor biergarten with a perfect view of the glockenspiel.

You can find event times and tickets here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

