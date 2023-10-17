Vendors preparing for Oktoberfest weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers are gearing up for one of the biggest events held here in Tulsa every year.

Oktoberfest!

Organizers started setting up in September and the event opens to the public on Thursday. Tulsa’s Oktoberfest brings thousands of people to the city, every year. People come from all over the world for Oktoberfest, including vendors from Germany.

“Tulsa is one of the most authentic we have ever attended because the big tents look like the ones in Germany,” says vendor Frieder Frotscher.

Frotscherand his family have been coming to America from Germany for events since 1996. They have been coming to Oktoberfest here in Tulsa since 20-17.

“As I said, that’s why we keep coming back, it’s a really good Oktoberfest – people dress authentically.”

Frotscher sells steins at Oktoberfest.

Something he says has been part of the European culture for centuries.

“It goes back to medieval times starting in the 1300s. The monks started brewing and making beer and they were looking for something to drink out of.”

The steins are made of ceramic and are decorated with eagles, dragons, or Christmas-themed. And even the lids on the steins have a history.

“The lids came later in the medieval times when the black plague was around and people wanted to avoid, someone spills in your liquids.”

Frotscher is one of several vendors at Oktoberfest.

There will also be t-shirts and sweatshirts for sale. And of course, you can’t forget the traditional German food like schnitzel, brats, and strudel.

