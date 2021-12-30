Okmulgee police searching for shooting suspect

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are asking for the public's help with any information about Leon Maurice Grant III who they believe is connected to a recent shooting.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Okmulgee police got a call around 3:45 p.m. about a shooting near North Prairie Avenue. They found the victim, 26-year-old Savon Jordan, with a gunshot wound in his upper leg.

Witnesses say that a fight happened between Jordan and Grant. As he was leaving, Grant supposedly stopped, pulled out a gun, and then shot Jordan before running from the area.

A warrant has been issued against Grant for shooting with intent to kill.

If you have any information about Grant or his whereabouts, please contact the Okmulgee Police Department at 981-756-3511.

