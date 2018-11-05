Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office: 16-year-old girl on life support after Beggs shooting

12:01 PM, Nov 5, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl who was shot by her mother last week in Beggs is on life support.

Kloee Toliver, 16, has been declared by doctors as being brain dead, officials said. She was shot in the head by her mother, Amy Hall, while she slept in bed on Nov. 1.

RELATED: Mother "sorry for what she (did)" in Beggs triple shooting

Hall currently faces one charge of first-degree murder, but an additional murder charge is expected to be given to her.

The shooting left Kayson Toliver, 18, dead, and another 14-year-old girl who was shot is in good condition, officials said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top