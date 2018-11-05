Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office: 16-year-old girl on life support after Beggs shooting
12:01 PM, Nov 5, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl who was shot by her mother last week in Beggs is on life support.
Kloee Toliver, 16, has been declared by doctors as being brain dead, officials said. She was shot in the head by her mother, Amy Hall, while she slept in bed on Nov. 1.
From @OkmulgeeSO : Kloee Toliver, 16 y/o, was pronounced brain dead by doctors. She will remain on life support until she can donate her organs, her passing will be pronounced after the donation. Amy Hall will most likely face an additional charge of 1st deg. murder @KJRH2HD