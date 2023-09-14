Oklahoma's first public health vending machine celebrates 1 year

TULSA, Okla. — After helping nearly 1,300 Oklahomans, the Hope Outreach Prevention Education vending machine is celebrating its first anniversary.

With Senate Bill 511's approval in Oklahoma, HOPE started distributing Naloxone, HIV self-tests, condoms, lubricants, sterile syringes, and pregnancy and COVID-19 tests in September 2022.

Naloxone is used to stop opioid overdoses, which are at an all-time high in Oklahoma.

The machine has provided 12,000 supply kits so far. Its main use is to protect those in the community.

Safer supplies help the community by stopping the spread of Hepatitis C, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. Oklahoma ranks in the top 10 for STIs.

The machine provides sterile needles and safe syringe disposal, which keeps the community and first responders safe.

After high demand, HOPE added two other machines in addition to the machine at HOPE's Tulsa location. One is at Club Majestic and the other is at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

For access to these products, you can go to Health Outreach Prevention Education Inc. at 3354 E. 51st St. in Tulsa.

Regular machine hours are:



Monday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday: noon to 5 p.m.

noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday: noon to 5 p.m.

noon to 5 p.m. Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information,click here.

