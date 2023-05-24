Family & Children’s Services offers free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips

TULSA, Okla. — Nancy Solomon’s son, Joe, was only 40 years old when he died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

“It’s unfair my son had to be one of those statistics,” said Solomon. “Toxicology reports came back—100% fentanyl.”

Krista Lewis, Chief Program Officer, says the opioid crisis has prompted Family and Children’s Services to offer free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips. Four distribution boxes are filled up daily.

“Along with conversations with Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Services, we realized we need locations where individals can freely and anonymously access these kits,” said Lewis.

Locations include:

Women in Recovery (distribution box outside building): 808 S. Peoria Avenue

Crisis Care Center (distribution box outside building): 1055 S. Houston

Irongate (inside building): 501 W. Archer

F&CS Pharmacy (4th floor): 2325 S. Harvard Ave.

Family and Children’s Services is hoping to expand the program to include more locations. Lewis says it is not only drug abusers subject to exposure these days—but occupations like law enforcement and tow truck drivers are at risk, too.

“As they have had to pick up vehicles, they have encountered fentanyl,” said Lewis.

Experts suggest calling 911 before administering Narcan. It is to be used in conjunction with calling for help. Lewis encourages the community to take two boxes. Each include five Fentanyl test strips.

