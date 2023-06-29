Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Steven Daniels

TULSA, Okla. — It's a cold case that frustrates homicide detectives with the Tulsa Police Department.

A young teenager shot and killed while lying in his living room watching cartoons. The killer or killers are still on the loose.

Louis Bowie still remembers the phone call in June 2010 telling him his friend and neighbor, Steven Daniels was dead.

"I remember getting a call about him passing away unfortunately and when it happened, it was very devastating because it was so close to home," said Bowie.

Louis grew up with Daniels and fondly remembers the family that lived across the street. The paint color is different and the yard is overgrown, but he says there used to be a lot of life and love in their home.

"It's just amazing that his father was still able to keep going afterwards. It took a big toll on their family for sure," said Bowie.

Tulsa police homicide detective Jason White remembers that night, "he was killed on June 12th, 2010. Steven Daniels was basically laying in his house in the living room, and he was watching cartoons late at night."

White said that's when a car pulled up in front of the house and fired a barrage of bullets into the home.

"We're talking multiple rounds that were fired into this house and we're really lucky that there wasn't anyone else shot in there because there were babies inside of the house and everything else," said White.

He said there was street talk at the time that Daniels' murder was related to an incident happened earlier at the Rose Bowl off 11th Street.

"Now, Steven wasn't there at the time but there might have been a situation where his relative was there and the gunmen couldn't get to him, so therefore they retaliated and just shot up this particular house," said White.

Police say Daniels' death was one of three overnight drive-by shootings in the area that night.

"There was a lot of gang violence that was going on in the city and this is basically one of those types of cases that is gang-related in some way shape or form," said White.

White is quick to point out it appears to investigators that Daniels was simply an innocent bystander.

"With respect to the victim, we didn't really see that with him. He seemed like some young man that was home at night minding his own business and he was laying the floor as we do as young people and ultimately, he ended up getting struck by one of the bullets and it killed him," said White.

His family said his favorite pastime was listening to music and hanging out with friends and family. He also excelled in wrestling and was a 6-time state champion.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department or Crime Stoppers. That number is 918-596-COPS.

