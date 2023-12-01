Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Rebecca Colley

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — It was November 1st, 1990 and 24-year-old, Rebecca Colley was visiting the M&J Club near Highway 51 close to Sand Springs.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, Ed Jackson recalls the events that initially began on Halloween night.

"She wanted to go to a biker bar that was having a party that night. They drove to the party, and it was at a place called the M&J Club which is slightly outside of Sand Springs,” said Jackson.

According to reports, Rebecca told her friend three women were giving her dirty looks after she was spotted talking to a guy inside the bar.

Then around 2:00 a.m., Rebecca told her friend that she was getting scared and wanted to leave.

She told her friend to go out to the car while she ran to get her belongings.

At one point, deputies say the women approached her and they began to fight.

“The woman hit her and knocked her down and the other two got up and they jumped into it one of them armed with a bottle. 'They beat Rebecca just about to pieces. She was struck in the head several times with a bottle and by the time she got to the car, she got away and got outside her left eye had already swollen shut and her face was beginning to swell horribly,” said Jackson.

Investigators say she suffered at home, but her condition continued to get worse.

"About 61 or 62 days later, she was becoming more ill, and she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa,” said Jackson.

Not long after, Rebecca passed away from a beating that deputies say resulted in a slow and painful death.

"An autopsy was performed, and it showed that she had a chronic subdural hematoma that was sometimes active. In other words, it was a continually small brain bleed and it was declared to be a homicide,” said Jackson.

Investigators want to give her family some closure in this case, and need people to come forward with some answers.

If you have any information regarding the death of Rebecca Colley, you can contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

That number is 918--596-8836.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.