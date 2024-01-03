Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Phoenicia Dorsey & Dayonte Dunn

TULSA, Okla. — A double homicide in a north Tulsa neighborhood leaves two families shattered and police searching for their killer.

Tulsa police discover the bodies of Dayonte Dunn and Phoenicia Dorsey in the living room of a north Tulsa home after receiving a 911 call.

Opal Neel lived next door at the time of the murders and says she can still vaguely recall the events of November 1, 2012.

"They had cops everywhere and they had relatives over there and one of the boys was going up and down the street asking if we had seen anything, and I said no. It was just real quiet,” said Neel.

Tulsa police say they received the 911 call shortly before midnight, and when they arrived, they found the bodies of 20 year old, Deyonta Dunn and 19 year old Phoenicia Dorsey.

“Our victim was found dead with another victim, and we know that the co-victim's brother is the one that found them,” said officer Danny Bean.

Police say they looked at that relative, as well as numerous other people, for the crime, but so far, they have come up empty-handed.

Officers say the two died from gunshot wounds, and there didn’t appear to be any type of break-in or struggle at the home.

Tulsa police say they don’t believe this was a random crime. They believe the shooter or shooters knew Dunn and that Phoenicia Dorsey was just an innocent bystander.

It’s a case that still haunts Opal Neal to this day.

“I think it's just horrible, but it happens, you know. People just disappear, it seems like. They probably just go to another state or something to get away,” said Neal.

At the time of his death, Tulsa police say they were very familiar with Dunn, which made a possible motive a bit clearer.

Despite what Dunn may have been involved with at the time of his death, officers want to close this case and give both families some peace.

If you have any information about the death of Phoenicia Dorsey, you can contact the Tulsa Police Department or Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.