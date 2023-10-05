Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Nickolas Adams

TULSA, Okla. — Nestled near downtown Tulsa is beautiful, Owen Park. It's a place where geese, birds and countless other wildlife call home.

Visitors to the park can stroll along its path, while neighbors living nearby like Collin Hinds, can walk their dogs in peace.

But investigators say that peace came to a screeching halt on February 3, 2015, when Tulsa Police found the body of Nickolas Adams floating in the pond.

Hinds says he vividly remembers that day.

'It was weird. It's not every day that there is a dead body floating in the pond across the street from your house," said Hinds

Police say they weren't sure if fowl play was involved at first, but once an autopsy was done, it was determined to be a homicide.

"The official cause of death as given to us by the medical examiner's office is going to be multiple blunt force injuries and drowning. The victim was beaten and then drowned likely unconscious into the water. We don't know precisely for sure, but obviously his injuries caused his condition," said Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Tulsa police say that Nickolas Adams was homeless at the time, and was last seen the day before in the downtown area before his body was found in the pond.

Officers say they found Adams' belongings near the pond along with other evidence at the scene.

"'It appears that the incident took place by the roadway there whatever initiated his injuries, because we were able to recover some blood near the roadway and then we found kind of a trail leading to the pond," said Captain Meulenberg.

Years later, the pond is peaceful once again, but the secret of who killed Nickolas Adams still remains.

"We just rehabbed the pond. It's been completely renovated, and I love this neighborhood, so it was really odd that that happened, and it got everybody's attention for sure," said Hinds.

Police say they are committed to working this case because the killer is still out there and they want to bring some peace to the family of Nickolas Adams.

If you have any information regarding the death of Nickolas Adams, you can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers. That number is 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and could get a cash reward.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

