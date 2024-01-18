Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Michael Davis

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a case that’s remained cold since 2009, and the family of Michael Davis knows that finding the person responsible for their son’s death is a long shot.

It’s a day that’s haunted his mother for years.

"I just couldn't believe they found someone murdered, and they were saying it was my son,” said Katherine Jackson.

We spoke with her and other members of the Davis family in 2018, and his mother said it’s a pain that never goes away.

"He was a good person. He didn't bother anybody. He didn't do any of that,” said Jackson.

Tulsa police say Davis was found in the early morning hours of May 23 in an industrial area of east Tulsa.

“Mr. Davis was found shot multiple times in the torso in this industrial area in the early morning hours by some people who drove by and saw him lying on the ground,” said Tulsa police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Police said the area that he was found in was unusual because he lived on the other side of town and had no reason to be there.

“He was suffering from stage 4 cancer, and so it's a tragedy all the way around. We don't know why he was shot, and we don't know why, at this particular time in his life, he ended up being out there and fired upon,” said Watkins.

The case gets more confusing from there.

Police said his car was discovered about a half mile away at the East Central Village apartment complex.

Officers tell 2 News that they also discovered a car seat, even though his family said that none of his children were young enough at the time to need one.

"We don't know why his car was in the apartment complex either, so this one is just mystery on top of mystery,” said Watkins.

Despite the few details in this case, the Davis family is relying on their faith for answers.

"I know that God is in control. I do know that. And whoever or whomever did this, they have to answer to him,” said Jackson.

If you have any information about the death of Michael Davis, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.