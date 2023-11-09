Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Kristyn Richerson

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee woman heading to Rocklahoma vanishes and is never heard from again.

It’s a case that’s frustrated investigators with the Muskogee Police Department since 2018.

Robin Brown says she will never forget the day her beloved, sister Kristyn Richerson went missing.

“My son came up to where I work at, and he told me he had come by here, and she wasn't here, and so I came over here on my lunch break to check on her and the guys that were staying with her said she went to Colorado with some woman from Vinita. I knew that wasn't true because when she went missing, she was packed up to go to Rocklahoma,” said Robin Brown.

Investigators say Kristyn was last seen on May 25, 2018.

“She left in a friend's car, but we have reason to believe that the information that we have received is not accurate,” said Muskogee Investigator, Stephen Brown, who is of no relation to the family.

Muskogee police say they’ve spent the last 5 years working on this case to no avail.

"Through the investigation, we've written multiple search warrants, we've conducted dozens of interviews and we've sent off evidence to the state lab,” said Brown.



Her family says Kristyn was the life of the party and even earned the nickname, Krash.

"Krash. I don't know how she got that nickname, but she just had a good heart,” said her sister Robin.

She says Kristyn never would have left without taking the things that mattered most to her.

"She loved her dogs, and she had my mom's ashes and if she was going to leave, she would have taken all those items with her. She wouldn't just up and leave and her cell phone and her debit cards, they were all found here at this residence,” she said.

Muskogee police tell 2 News they extensively interviewed her two roommates whom she was currently living with at the time of her disappearance, but at the time, did not have enough to move forward.

Investigators say there’s not enough evidence for the Muskogee County District Attorney to file charges in this case, which leaves her family heartbroken.

“I just want some answers. I would just like to see somebody prosecuted,” said Robin Brown.

Her family started the “Finding Kristyn Richerson” Facebook page to keep her memory alive and to push people to come forward.

“We believe that she is unfortunately probably deceased, and we believe that there are people that have information out there and we just need people to come forward,” said Stephen Brown.

Until her body is found, or Kristyn comes home, her family says they will never stop seeking justice.

If you have any information about the death of Kristyn Richerson, you can contact the Muskogee Police Department at 918-683-8000.

