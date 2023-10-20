Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Joseph Adetula

TULSA, Okla. — A rising star at East Central High School is gunned down outside his home on July 4, 2005.

Joseph Adetula excelled in both football and wrestling.

His father, Dayo, says Joseph went to buy some fireworks the night of his death, and when he returned someone pulled out a gun and shot his beloved, son.

"It's very, very painful you know, especially when he was walking home, and someone shot him 9 times. Who does that? Who does that to a fellow human being,” said Adetula.

The loss of his son is a pain that never ceases, but Dayo says he takes comfort in knowing that Joseph sacrificed his own life to save the lives of others around him.

“Joseph was an athlete you know, and he could outrun because there were kids outside but you know he didn't want to get them involved you know. He's a hero because if he had run, the other kids there would have got killed but he didn't do that,” said Adetula.

Tulsa Police Captain, Richard Meulenberg says officers recovered 9 millimeter shell casings at the scene, and detectives have some information about a possible suspect or suspects but it never panned out.

"To date, we have not been able to match the evidence with the actual firearm or any other crimes, because sometimes we can link these things together,” said Meulenberg.

Following the death of his son, Adetula created the Joseph Adetula Foundation to help treat the heart and soul and minds of young people and ensure tragedies like this stop happening.

As Dayo continues to honor his son through this foundation, Tulsa Police are asking anyone who might know who killed Joseph Adetula to come forward.

If you have any information, you can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

