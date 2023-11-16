Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Deandre Dickerson

TULSA, Okla. — A man is found fatally shot following a crash near 61st street north and Utica.

To this day, investigators want to know who killed Deandre Dickerson and why.

It’s January 30th, 2011 and a deputy with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is working a traffic stop.

All of a sudden, a driver pulls up to the deputy to tell him about a car wreck near his home.

The driver said the windshield wipers were still running on the car and a man was lying beside it.

“Sure enough, there was a red Oldsmobile with the wipers still running and it had run through the fence of the property,” said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Investigator Ed Jackson. “That's when he noticed the truck leaving the scene and told his wife to call 911"

Deputies said there were no personal items on the body, but it was determined to be Deandre Dickerson and an autopsy showed that he was shot multiple times.

Jackson said deputies quickly spotted evidence around the crash site including empty shell casings in the backseat and on the floorboard.

Right now, a motive isn’t clear in this case, but Jackson says they were familiar with Dickerson.

“Deandre was a gangster. He was a gang member,” said Jackson.

Deputies say there is a strong code of silence among gang members and that makes solving this case very difficult.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.